Retro taxation unfair, imposes huge burden

The court had made a distinction between mining royalties and taxation, and ruled that states had the right to tax their resources. It had overturned its 1991 judgement for this. The latest judgement allows tax to be collected retrospectively. Retrospective taxation is in principle bad, and unfair. Companies and individuals make their tax decisions on the basis of existing laws. It is wrong to change them later to their disadvantage. The apex court has frowned on such practices in the past.