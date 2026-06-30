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Homeopinioneditorial
Revisions weaken a critical guarantee

Revisions weaken a critical guarantee

Diluted design and altered funding diminish India’s rural jobs guarantee when it is needed most.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 20:49 IST
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