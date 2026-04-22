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Road safety through the right lens

Road safety through the right lens

SC ruling frames commuter safety as a fundamental right, placing a stronger obligation on the State
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Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
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