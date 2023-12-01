Robust GDP, but… 

And therein lies the rub. Corporate executives have been talking about subdued demand in rural regions as well as some sections of the urban salaried classes. Car sales are booming, led by sports utility vehicles and premium cars. However, entry-level car sales are said to have fallen more than 40 per cent year-on-year in April-September. Two-wheeler sales continue to struggle, especially for entry-level motorcycles, a sure indicator of rural slowdown. Companies in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector have been depending on urban sales. Hindustan Unilever cited weak rural demand for its sluggish Q2 financial results. Even in housing, premium homes are selling fast while affordable homes are not. The festive season began in mid-October this year. The economy will benefit if demand has picked up in the current quarter. It is expected that as welfare outlays from the Centre and states increase in this key election cycle, rural demand will bounce back and consumption will pick up. After all, there are limits to how much of the weight of the economic boom can be carried

by the top 10 per cent of the population, or be stoked by public sector expenditure.