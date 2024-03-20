Rubber-stamped, as expected

It is not surprising that the Ram Nath Kovind panel, appointed by the Narendra Modi government, has submitted a plan for simultaneous elections for all three tiers of government. The panel was in fact expected to provide the justification for and prescribe the methods and procedures for implementation of the idea, and not to objectively examine it. Former President Kovind’s name was meant to give authority and respectability to the recommendations. The panel has done its work in quick time. It has proposed that simultaneous elections be held to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and polls to local bodies be held within 100 days of these. It has also recommended a common electoral roll and photo identity card for use in all three tiers. The committee has said that it has considered suggestions and comments from political parties and all other interested persons and groups and that the majority opinion and its own view supported the idea of “one nation, one election”.