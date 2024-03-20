Rubber-stamped, as expected

But the questions about the proposal, including apprehensions, criticism and opposition, have not been answered by the Kovind panel, the government, or supporters of the idea. Elections for the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and local self-government bodies are fought on different issues, but simultaneous elections will obliterate those differences. National parties, and the ruling party at the Centre, will have an unfair advantage over other parties. The panel says the voters are “sagacious enough to differentiate between national and regional issues”, but the matter cannot be dismissed like that. The idea of simultaneous elections is against the federal idea, which is integral to the Constitution. It will be wrong and unwise on the part of the government to proceed with it, ignoring all criticism and reservations.