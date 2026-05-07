<p>The accident at the Tontadarya Mutt fair in Gadag, where at least 18 people were injured – some critically – after a high-speed amusement ride malfunctioned, is a grim reminder of warnings repeatedly ignored. </p><p>The immediate response followed a familiar script: police cases, arrests of organisers and contractors, and public outrage. Yet, as is often the case, the law went nowhere near the officials whose negligence and possible complicity enabled the tragedy. </p><p>Karnataka has seen this pattern before. The 2004 disaster at Sammy’s Dreamland near Bengaluru remains one of the starkest examples, where a ride collapsed, leaving several grievously injured. Investigations later revealed expired licences, overloading, and poor maintenance. </p><p>Two decades on, little appears to have changed. More recent incidents, from the fatal zipline snap in Ramanagara in 2024 to the giant-wheel malfunction in Mangaluru, highlight the same failures: ageing equipment, temporary repairs, and a near-total absence of rigorous inspection. Across India, similar tragedies have unfolded. </p>.18 injured in amusement ride \nmishap in Karnataka's Gadag.<p>A bungee jumping cord failure in Rishikesh, fatal paragliding accidents in Himachal Pradesh, and incidents linked to adventure sports in Goa point to a nationwide malaise. The common thread is not merely mechanical failure but administrative indifference.</p>.<p>The standard response has been to place blame on the contractors and operators. While their culpability is undeniable, it is only one part of a larger chain of negligence. Operating such rides requires a public amusement licence, backed by multiple No Objection Certificates – from revenue authorities, police, the Public Works Department for mechanical fitness, the electrical inspectorate, and fire services. Each clearance is meant to serve as a safeguard. </p><p>But in practice, they often devolve into a paper exercise. The Tontadarya Mutt incident raises an uncomfortable, yet familiar question: who certified these rides as safe? When accidents occur, the more likely explanation is that inspections were cursory, compliance was assumed, or violations were overlooked. In such a scenario, responsibility must extend to officials who grant permissions – or turn the other way when safety norms are compromised. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, who oversee district administration and law and order, must provide answers.</p>.<p>Until accountability moves up the chain, these tragedies will recur with disturbing regularity. The Gadag incident must not become another entry in a long list of avoidable accidents. It should mark a turning point where the state recognises that bureaucratic neglect cannot be allowed to undermine public safety. Institutional indifference is as dangerous as any mechanical fault, if not more.</p>