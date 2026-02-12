<p>The statistic should shame any society into urgent action: 855 students ended their lives in Karnataka in 2023. Against this grim backdrop, the government’s move to roll out a dedicated student suicide prevention policy is welcome. It signals a long-overdue acknowledgement that student suicides are not isolated tragedies but a systemic failure that demands a coordinated, State-led response. </p><p>The policy’s primary strength lies in its comprehensive approach, covering students across both government-run and private institutions. The mentor-parent-teacher initiative, where a single teacher is assigned responsibility for up to 25 students, is particularly significant. If implemented with sincerity, it can humanise rigid institutions and create early-warning systems in which students feel seen, heard, and supported. Regular counselling, multi-departmental coordination, and targeted interventions are imperative in hostels where homesickness and psychological stress are acute.</p>.<p>Importantly, the policy aligns with the National Suicide Prevention Strategy, which aims to reduce suicide mortality by 10% by 2030 through multi-sectoral action and integration of mental health into primary healthcare. Yet this is also where discomfort begins. </p><p>The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a far steeper benchmark: a one-third reduction in suicide rates by 2030. A conservative national target risks leading states to settle for slower progress rather than radical reform. Governments justify this caution by pointing to hard constraints. The country faces a severe resource crunch, with fewer than one psychiatrist per one lakh people, far below global recommendations.</p>.<p>Suicide prevention cannot succeed through helplines and circulars alone. It requires a holistic solution that goes beyond reactive care. It requires solutions that dismantle the pressure-cooker academic culture, aggressively erase the stigma of failure, and check easy access to hazardous materials like pesticides, commonly used in rural suicides. Every parent, teacher, warden, and administrator must be trained as a first line of mental health response, capable of recognising silent distress before it turns into a crisis. At the same time, institutions must be mandated to have qualified, full-time counsellors, rather than expecting undertrained, overburdened teachers to double up as therapists. Supreme Court guidelines already stipulate that any institution with over 100 students must have a qualified, full-time counsellor on-site. This policy is a step in the right direction. But saving lives demands more than incrementalism. It requires ambition, resources, and the courage to rethink how we educate, evaluate, and care for our young. It is time to replace the mindset of managing decline with the courage to protect life at any cost.</p>