SBI position on poll bonds unconvincing

The bank has said that the information is in two silos, one related to the purchase of the bonds and the other to the parties that received the bonds. It claims that it is difficult to match political parties against donors.

This claim has been questioned. It has been pointed out, on the basis of RTI documents, that the SBI was able to collate data on bonds from across the country within 48 hours when the union finance ministry sought such information.

Subhash Chandra Garg, the former finance secretary who oversaw the introduction of the bonds, has said that the SBI needs “not more than a day” to make available the information sought by the court. The 2018 guidelines of the bonds scheme requires the bank to disclose the data to any court that demands it.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had told the bank to maintain such records. The bank had then given the details to the court in a sealed cover, without asking for time.