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SC on SIR: Too little, too late

SC on SIR: Too little, too late

Late revision of the electoral rolls may complicate preparations that typically start at least five days ahead of polling day.
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Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:10 IST
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:10 IST
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