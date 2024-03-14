SC reiteration welcome

The court also made a direction to “enlighten and educate our police machinery on the concept of freedom of speech and expression.” This is very relevant because, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under Article 153A increased six times from 323 to 1,804 between 2014 and 2020.
The court’s comments and words of caution should be taken to all law enforcement agencies, and their members should be sensitised on the need to respect all basic freedoms, including the right to free speech. The entire establishment, the civil society and the lower courts should also heed the words of the highest court.
It should be noted that the Bombay High Court had refused to quash the FIR against the professor, and the top court had to do it and explain its rationale again.