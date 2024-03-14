JOIN US
editorial
SC reiteration welcome

SC reiteration welcome

The decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken by the government and parliament, but any citizen has the right to criticise the decision.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 20:28 IST

It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court has to again and again reiterate the value of freedom of speech and expression when the right to free speech is a fundamental right of every citizen. The right to free speech involves the right to dissent and criticise, and the top court has also had to explain it.

The latest enunciation of this was in a case in which the court quashed an FIR filed against a professor for his comments against the abrogation of Article 370 and for conveying best wishes to Pakistan.

The Maharashtra Police had booked Prof Javed Ahmed Hajam under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc) for posting in the social media messages that said August 5 was a “black day” for Jammu & Kashmir. The police had also made an issue of Prof Hajam wishing Pakistan on social media on its Independence Day on August 14. 

The right to dissent is basic to democracy but is being challenged in many ways and the challenge is taken to extreme lengths. The decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken by the government and parliament, but any citizen has the right to criticise the decision.

The Article was a part of the Constitution for many decades and a citizen has the right to express his support for it even after its abolition. A citizen should not be charged with promoting enmity between groups on these counts. The court said that “if every criticism or protest of the actions of the State is to be held as an offence under Section 153A, democracy, which is an essential feature of the Constitution, will not survive.” 

The court also made a direction to “enlighten and educate our police machinery on the concept of freedom of speech and expression.” This is very relevant because, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under Article 153A increased six times from 323 to 1,804 between 2014 and 2020.

The court’s comments and words of caution should be taken to all law enforcement agencies, and their members should be sensitised on the need to respect all basic freedoms, including the right to free speech. The entire establishment, the civil society and the lower courts should also heed the words of the highest court.

It should be noted that the Bombay High Court had refused to quash the FIR against the professor, and the top court had to do it and explain its rationale again. 

