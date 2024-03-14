SC reiteration welcome

It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court has to again and again reiterate the value of freedom of speech and expression when the right to free speech is a fundamental right of every citizen. The right to free speech involves the right to dissent and criticise, and the top court has also had to explain it.

The latest enunciation of this was in a case in which the court quashed an FIR filed against a professor for his comments against the abrogation of Article 370 and for conveying best wishes to Pakistan.

The Maharashtra Police had booked Prof Javed Ahmed Hajam under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc) for posting in the social media messages that said August 5 was a “black day” for Jammu & Kashmir. The police had also made an issue of Prof Hajam wishing Pakistan on social media on its Independence Day on August 14.