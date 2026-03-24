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SC ruling expands idea of motherhood

SC ruling expands idea of motherhood

The end of discriminatory maternity leave rules marks equal legal recognition for adoptive mothers.
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Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:07 IST
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:07 IST
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