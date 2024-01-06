Science Congress’ fate a sign of the times

With the Indian Science Congress missing its usual early January schedule, there is uncertainty about it being held at all this year, and perhaps in future. The annual event, which has been held every year for over a century, except during the Covid years, has been an important event in the country’s science calendar. After Independence, Prime Ministers have always inaugurated it, which underlined its importance as a national event and the political leadership’s belief in promoting science as the way to achieve progress and development. First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru considered it as a forum to encourage science and the scientific spirit. The country’s top scientists and scientific institutions and organisations participated in the event. It was a forum for scientists and researchers at all levels and students and the general public to meet and interact. Useful and informative discussions were held on papers and exhibits presented. Over the years, it has been held in all parts of the country, even in small towns.