SDG progress report a wake-up call

The 2024 SDG Progress Report, released by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) has painted a bleak picture of the performance of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region on the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). It says that none of the 17 SDGs are on track to be achieved by the 2030 deadline and at the current pace, the region will not achieve them before 2062. That shows a delay of 32 years in meeting some of the most basic needs of life of the people in the region. The contrast with the developed world and even within the poorer countries cannot be more stark. Very large numbers of people in the most populous part of the world will live in hunger and will be denied minimum welfare and quality of life when many others will enjoy ever greater privileges and luxuries of life in an increasingly unequal world. One reason for the regression was the Covid-19 pandemic, which all but erased the progress made since 2015. But that is only one reason.