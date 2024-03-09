Semiconductor ambitions get a boost

India’s semiconductor ambitions have got a boost and some concrete shape with the Union cabinet approving three chip manufacturing projects worth Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

These include the setting up of the country’s first semiconductor fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat, by the Tata Group. It will be set up in partnership with the Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) in Taiwan, and is estimated to cost Rs 91,000 crore. A semiconductor assembly and test plant will be set up in Assam, again by the Tata Group, at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore. A third semiconductor unit will be set up in Sanand, Gujarat, by CG Power, in partnership with Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand’s Stars Microelectronics, with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore.

Last year, the government had approved the proposal for American memory chip-maker Micron Technology’s assembly and test facility in Gujarat. All of these will benefit from generous subsidies from the state and central governments. There is also a plan to modernise the SCL (Semiconductor Laboratory) in Mohali, Punjab, at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.