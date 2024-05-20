Shield education from climate change impact

A recent policy paper from the World Bank has explained how climate change has affected educational outcomes all over the world and put forward some suggestions on how to deal with it.

It has noted that extreme weather events forced closure of schools and impacted over five million people in the last two decades. Heat waves, floods, cyclones and other calamities have resulted in frequent closure of schools and other educational institutions.

Schools remain closed for long periods when the disasters persist. They are also used as evacuation centres. There are instances of school buildings crumbling as a result of disasters.

Climate change also results in increased illness, stress and conflict among children. It has been estimated that one standard deviation change in temperature and rainfall causes a 14 per cent increase in conflict and violence.

Children’s educational achievements and mental faculties are seriously affected by changes in climate. The adverse impact on education also affects future earnings and productivity.