Shift focus to preventing accidents

There are several factors that contribute to train accidents and the railways is prone to most of them. Defective or deficient infrastructure, technological inadequacy, unmanned crossings and human errors are some of them. The Anil Kakodkar Committee had over a decade ago recommended a slew of measures to upgrade infrastructure in order to improve safety. Huge investments are needed to implement the measures. The Bibek Debroy Committee and the Vinod Rai Committee have also made a number of recommendations like setting up an independent railway safety authority and an infrastructure authority. Indian Railways has announced that it has indigenously developed an automatic train protection system known as ‘Kavach’ to prevent accidents due to human error and that it would be implemented in a phased manner. It has so far been deployed only on 1,465 km out of over one lakh km of tracks in the country. At the current pace, it will take many years for the entire system to be covered. There is a need to shift focus to safety and speed up installation of Kavach and other technologies.