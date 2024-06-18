Shocking display of prejudice in Vadodara

A notable aspect of the demand by some residents of a housing society in Vadodara for the revocation of a house allotted to a Muslim woman is that it was made in public. Thirty-three residents of Motnath Residency Housing Society took out a march demanding cancellation of the allotment on the grounds of the allottee’s religion, and possibilities of “threat and nuisance”. Such an open display of prejudice, refusal to share the neighbourhood with a Muslim, and demand for cancellation of the allotment would not have happened some years ago. That the demand has been openly made shows how segregated society has become, at least in some parts of India, and how divisions in the mind have become physical and territorial. This amounts to alienation and othering of a community and a rejection of its rights.