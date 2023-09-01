Shoot the messenger: UP Police’s motto?

While the Uttar Pradesh government seems to slow-pedal the case against the Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher who ordered her students to slap a fellow Muslim child, the UP police has done what it does best – target the victim or the messenger who brings a violation to the country’s notice. In this case, it has acted swiftly against the messenger by filing a case against Mohammed Zubair of the fact-checking website AltNews, for violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. The charge is that he disclosed the identity of the boy when he made the video of the beating public. The website conducted an interview with the boy’s father who mentioned his son’s name. The letter of the law may have been violated but the question to be asked is whether there was violation of its spirit. Without the video, the story would not have caught the nation’s attention, and many people would not have believed that a teacher would get a student beaten up by other children in an apparent act of communal punishment.