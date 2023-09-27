Shun liquor proposal, get priorities right

The Siddaramaiah government, which came to power in May, raised the target by another Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore. It also increased the rates of duty on Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20 per cent on all 18 slabs and the duty on beer from 175 per cent to 185 per cent. While Siddaramaiah, who presented a Rs 12,000-crore revenue deficit budget, is looking at every revenue source to raise monies to fulfil the Congress’ pre-poll promises, the increase in excise duty may have had the opposite effect. Liquor sales dropped in the months following the hike, and trade bodies foresaw a fall in the sale of premium segment of spirits. The high cost of liquor would, according to them, lead to the sale of fake brands, further impacting the revenue.