Shun liquor proposal, get priorities right

The Karnataka Excise Department has submitted a proposal to the government recommending setting up of liquor shops in gram panchayats with a population of over 3,000. The proposal also suggests bringing back licences for independent beer outlets (Retail Vend of Beer), which were discontinued over a decade ago, and opening of liquor vends in supermarkets. Currently, there are over 12,500 liquor shops in the state with various licences. The proposal comes in the wake of the high revenue target set for the Excise Department. In the budget presented in February 2023, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had raised the target from the previous year’s Rs 29,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore this year. Bommai felt encouraged to do so as the department had exceeded the target and collected Rs 33,000 crore in the previous fiscal.
The Siddaramaiah government, which came to power in May, raised the target by another Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore. It also increased the rates of duty on Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20 per cent on all 18 slabs and the duty on beer from 175 per cent to 185 per cent. While Siddaramaiah, who presented a Rs 12,000-crore revenue deficit budget, is looking at every revenue source to raise monies to fulfil the Congress’ pre-poll promises, the increase in excise duty may have had the opposite effect. Liquor sales dropped in the months following the hike, and trade bodies foresaw a fall in the sale of premium segment of spirits. The high cost of liquor would, according to them, lead to the sale of fake brands, further impacting the revenue.
The proposal to open liquor vends in villages has drawn criticism from various quarters. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that the proposed liberal licence policy would destroy the peace in society. He has warned that while the Congress had promised to make Karnataka a “garden of peace” where all sections of people could live in harmony, the new policy would reduce the state to a “garden of drunkards.”
While the government may be keen to increase its revenue, it should not lose sight of its social responsibility. The government should rationalise the Excise Duty structure and fix all revenue leakages. To seek to raise revenue by encouraging people to consume alcohol would only show that the government does not have its priorities right. People should have easy access to healthcare facilities and schools, not to liquor shops. What the government may gain will be at the cost of families and the community in terms of health and welfare. The proposed policy definitely needs a re-think.