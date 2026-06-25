Signals from a faltering monsoon

<p>With the southwest monsoon in an extended pause, India may be bracing for the consequences of deficient rainfall across sectors. The current deficit is in the range of 40-45% in most regions, and as high as 66% in the western and central regions, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. </p><p>Sowing of kharif crops such as paddy, cereals, pulses, and soybean has already been affected, with the shrinking in the overall sowing area estimated at around 4%. In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, sowing has covered only 30% of the seasonal target. In many regions, farmers are waiting for the rains to start planting. </p><p>Projections of a fall in farm output and a rise in the prices of food items are getting increasingly real. Strong foodgrain stocks offer respite, but it will take more to keep the food inflation down. </p><p>The impact on rural livelihoods and demand will show across diverse sectors of the economy. Since rural incomes are likely to feel the first shocks of a weak monsoon, monitoring support schemes and employment programmes needs to be prioritised.</p>.Karnataka records 21% deficit in rainfall since June 1; water levels in 14 reservoirs at 23% of capacity.<p>Reservoir levels have started coming down, with about 80% reported at less than half their capacity. This signals water stress and shortfalls in power generation. </p><p>As irrigation remains a major area of concern, a persistent rain deficit and further depletion of the reservoir levels threaten to extend the fallout to the rabi season. Drought conditions have also been projected in isolated pockets. </p><p>The Union Ministry of Agriculture has identified 326 districts across 12 states as highly vulnerable to severe agricultural impacts and potential drought conditions. The government has released a revised manual detailing drought management. It has also factored in the El Niño estimations in its assessment of the emerging situation.</p>.<p>There is still time for the monsoon to recover and mitigate some of the damage caused by its faltering start. The current pause does not necessarily mean that rainfall will remain deficient across regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s broader seasonal outlook suggests that the overall picture may not be as grim as present conditions indicate. </p><p>But hope cannot substitute for preparedness. Governments must plan for the worst-case scenario now, not after the reservoirs run dry. Drought-resistant seeds, fertilisers, and other critical inputs should be made available without delay. </p><p>A prolonged rainfall deficit can trigger crop losses, deepen rural distress, and erode already fragile farm incomes. It is in such periods of uncertainty that farmers become most vulnerable to debt, making timely government support essential.</p>