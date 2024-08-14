Significant message in SC hijab verdict

We should recall that the Indian Constitution guarantees by way of fundamental rights the individual’s right to life and privacy, which in turn covers individual choices in diet and sartorial habits, with reasonable restrictions. It also guarantees equality before the law, while prohibiting discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth. In the past decade, governments run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in various states have made concerted efforts to attenuate basic liberties and equalities in the matter of diet (ban on beef) and sartorial styles. A very consequential attempt to police sartorial practices in a discriminatory fashion occurred in 2022 when the Karnataka government run by the BJP banned the wearing of the hijab in educational institutions. The Karnataka High Court upheld the ban later that year. Later, a Supreme Court bench issued a split verdict, and the case is scheduled to be heard by a larger bench.