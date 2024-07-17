Slack immunisation means loss of lives

India had a fairly efficient and stable immunisation programme that took decades to put in place. The pandemic disrupted it, as it did in other countries. Though there were signs of recovery in 2021 and 2022, last year saw a regression. Immunisation is the basic requirement of primary health care, and the first line of defence against many diseases that babies and children are prone to. It is accepted as a human right and the government is bound to provide it to every child. It is an investment in health. Even when the immunisation programme was doing well, many children were left out of it for various reasons. The government has no excuse to allow the programme to dwindle. The other poorly performing countries in the WHO-Unicef list are failed or failing states, or countries torn by war and strife. India has a functioning government and an immunisation programme that ran well for decades. Failure of the programme even by a small percentage in India would mean fatalities or disabilities for millions of children because the country has the world’s largest newly-born children’s population.