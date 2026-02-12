<p>Depletion of snow in the Himalayas intensified this winter, with the bare peaks in January signalling an unprecedented situation. Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region did not experience snowfall till a few weeks ago. The 12,000-feet Tungnath missed snow for much of the season, leaving tourists disappointed and causing alarm to the local residents. </p><p>Other parts of the western Himalayas have reported severe snow deficit, with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir also experiencing a dry and snow-light winter. </p><p>Winter, typically, arrives in these regions in December and by January, many peaks are snow-clad. Snow persistence in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region has been recorded as below-normal during winters in recent years. While the drop this winter is in line with trends from the past 4-5 years, this presents an evolving challenge which the scientists term snow droughts. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), in its 2025 snow update, reported that the 2024-25 winter snow persistence in the HKH region was a “historically low” -23.6%.</p>.<p>Westerly disturbances – the extratropical storms from the Mediterranean that bring moisture and produce snow in the mountains – have been reported as weak this winter. </p><p>These systems are critical to winter precipitation in the Himalayas. The weakened westerly disturbances, coupled with climate change, is considered to have reduced rain and snowfall across the region, further impacting already vulnerable stretches. </p><p>The shift in pattern is likely to have serious consequences because the mountain range, described as the Third Pole, influences not only the weather but the economy of countries and the livelihoods of billions of people. Snowmelt, which feeds major river systems of the region, is critical to drinking water supply and hydropower projects. Agriculture in the Gangetic plain and other regions is dependent on water from these rivers.</p>.<p>The disappearance of snow poses other threats such as wildfires. It risks weakening the mountains, potentially triggering rockfalls and landslides. Snow protects the soil and plant roots from excessive heat and is critical to much of the biodiversity in the region. </p><p>Many glaciers are already retreating and the snow drought will make the impact worse. Falling water levels in the rivers, many of them shared between countries, will also have political consequences and may lead to disputes. Over the years, scientists have mooted a multi-pronged approach to basin-level action. Policies informed by science and evidence, along with stronger data-sharing and regional collaborations, is the way forward in addressing what has all the markings of a crisis with wide-ranging impact.</p>