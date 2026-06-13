Social justice cannot remain on hold

<p>The submission of Karnataka’s Social and Educational Survey report to the outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently should have marked the culmination of a decade-long exercise. Instead, its future once again hangs in the balance amid opposition from influential sections that fear its far-reaching consequences. </p><p>The state has spent close to Rs 1,000 crore across separate backward classes commissions and surveys. Yet, successive governments have followed the same playbook whenever uncomfortable findings emerge: question the methodology, defer action, and order another study. The state again risks entering that cycle.</p>.Karnataka: Over half of community halls, hostels sanctioned to backward classes granted to Kurubas.<p>The survey’s purpose is evidence-based social reform. Reservation policy and welfare schemes cannot be based indefinitely on demographic assumptions from the first caste census of 1931 or on political bargaining between dominant communities. Governments require contemporary empirical data, as repeatedly stressed by the Supreme Court, to identify which groups remain socially, educationally, and economically disadvantaged. </p><p>The survey has identified several of the most backward communities that have remained excluded from progress for decades despite reservation policies. The report broadly reaffirms what earlier commissions suggested: Karnataka’s backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities together constitute the majority, while politically dominant communities such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas are smaller than traditionally perceived. </p><p>It is this possibility that has generated resistance – and explains why the new Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, had previously opposed the report. Dominant communities fear that official recognition of their lower numbers could erode their administrative and political influence.</p>.<p>History offers a lesson. In 1986, the Venkataswamy Commission recommended excluding dominant communities from the backward classes list, but the Ramakrishna Hegde government buried the report under intense political pressure. Later exercises met a similar fate. The Kantharaj survey remained unpublished for years before being revised and updated. </p><p>On population demographics and backwardness, however, successive commissions have broadly pointed in the same direction. Endless postponement serves only those who benefit from the status quo. Structural reform is sometimes necessary to ensure that affirmative action reaches the most deprived sections rather than those with the greatest political clout. If deficiencies exist, they should be transparently addressed rather than used as a pretext for indefinite delay. The fact that no Dalit has held the Chief Minister’s office in the state since independence – despite forming a significant share of the population – illustrates how far social justice has to travel. It cannot remain hostage to electoral calculations. The reservations’ objective is to empower the most disadvantaged, and Karnataka must have the courage to act on evidence rather than political convenience.</p>