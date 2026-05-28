Solar metro makes a compelling case

<p class="bodytext">The Indian Institute of Science (IISc)’s proposal that the upcoming 55-km Namma Metro Blue Line can operate on a net-zero solar energy model deserves consideration. The Blue Line, connecting Central Silk Board (CSB) with Kempegowda International Airport, is expected to consume nearly 152 Gigawatt-hours of electricity annually to run 21 trains at two-minute frequencies. An IISc study finds that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) already possesses sufficient built infrastructure – station rooftops, depots, canopies, and viaducts – to meet that requirement through solar power, without acquiring a single additional acre of land. It is estimated that the first phase would require an investment of Rs 48 crore to Rs 63 crore, which could be recovered in under two years through electricity savings. A full-scale deployment could reduce nearly 78,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to taking around 19,000 petrol cars off Bengaluru’s roads. In an era where infrastructure agencies constantly cite financial stress, solar energy could transform from an environmental aspiration into an undeniable fiscal imperative.</p>.<p class="bodytext">BMRCL officials have acknowledged the blueprint’s technical viability. However, the agency has also pointed to practical constraints. Current net-metering regulations limit how excess solar energy can be fed back into the grid. Running trains entirely on real-time solar power presents balancing challenges because peak solar generation occurs during midday, while metro demand surges during morning and evening hours. BMRCL, therefore, considers round-the-clock solar-only operations unrealistic. Moreover, engineers face genuine operational challenges that cannot be ignored. The Blue Line is already at an advanced stage of construction, with critical electrical systems and substations being installed. Retrofitting solar traction infrastructure midstream is far more difficult than integrating it at the Detailed Project Report stage. In the dense tech corridor between CSB and KR Pura, several stations also lack the physical footprint required to accommodate large transformers, inverters, and switchgear. These concerns are valid, but they are regulatory and administrative obstacles rather than technological impossibilities.</p>.Running metro entirely on solar power would require policy, infra changes: BMRCL.<p class="bodytext">India is blessed with abundant sunshine. Failing to harness its solar energy at scale is irrational. It is a contradiction that public infrastructure depends overwhelmingly on coal-powered electricity while vast rooftop and viaduct spaces lie unused. If Bengaluru successfully executes this model, the Blue Line could become India’s template for sustainable mass transit. The question is not about the feasibility – the IISc study has answered that. The real question is whether policymakers possess the will to dismantle the bureaucratic barriers standing in the way.</p>