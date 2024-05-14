SSLC results are a wake-up call

The pass percentage in the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations plummeted from 83.89% last year to a shocking 54% this year. This raises serious questions. However, as a face-saving measure, the government has awarded grace marks to over 1.6 lakh students who had not passed the examinations, thereby bolstering the final declared pass percentage to 74%. While the usual practice is to award grace marks to students who had only narrowly missed the passing mark of 35 out of 100, this year even those who had scored as low as 25 marks were given enough grace marks to push them beyond the pass line. Besides, 20 marks were awarded as grace marks as against the norm of 10. According to the school education department, this year, cameras had been introduced and the exams were web-streamed to restore the integrity of the process. The department had called it a pathbreaking measure to ensure that students did not resort to malpractice and that was said to be the main reason for the poor results. If that’s so, then malpractices must have been rampant in the previous years when higher pass percentages were announced. If that be the case, then serious questions arise over the quality of education and learning in the state’s schools.