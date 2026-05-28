Stability must follow leadership reset

<p class="bodytext">Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation marks the end of one of the most consequential political chapters in the state’s recent history. Few leaders have shaped Karnataka’s welfare politics and social discourse as significantly as he did. His exit, after months of internal turbulence within the Congress party, closes a phase defined by prolonged uncertainty. The rumoured rotational chief ministership arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar became the subject of constant political chatter as governance inevitably suffered. Yet, Karnataka remained a top-performing state across economic parameters, recording robust growth in Gross State Domestic Product, Goods and Services Tax collections, per capita income, and investment inflows. One of Karnataka’s tallest mass leaders, Siddaramaiah commanded rare influence across regions, castes, and communities. Widely regarded as the architect of AHINDA – the political consolidation of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits – Siddaramaiah was also the state’s longest-serving chief minister and the first since 1977 to complete a full five-year term. From the Anna Bhagya scheme during his earlier tenure to the flagship guarantee programmes, he combined social justice with electoral strategy, culminating in the ambitious social and educational survey. He remained perhaps the state’s last major socialist leader, with a deep understanding of the Constitution, welfare governance, and federalism. Importantly, throughout his political career, Siddaramaiah largely retained a clean public image, and even the MUDA controversy surrounding his wife eventually ended with a clean chit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His tenure, however, was not without criticism. Questions persisted over the financial sustainability of expansive welfare commitments, while Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure remained an embarrassment. The Valmiki Corporation scam rocked the government, while the opposition flagged alleged corruption in officer transfers. The Congress has taken a political gamble with this reset. The question is whether it will merely satisfy internal power dynamics or inject fresh energy into governance.</p>.Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; quells buzz around Rajya Sabha move citing 'no interest in national politics'.<p class="bodytext">Siddaramaiah’s resignation may end a tenure, but his influence over Karnataka’s political vocabulary is likely to endure for years. The central leadership faces a multi-pronged challenge: it must prevent the emergence of parallel power centres, ensure that the leadership shift does not disrupt vote bases, and secure governance from the fallout of factionalism. Shivakumar, the incoming chief minister, faces the difficult task of galvanising the administration and restoring political stability. Karnataka – one of India’s most important economic engines – cannot afford uncertainty. The new leadership must ensure policy continuity, provide efficient administration, and maintain Karnataka’s top-rung position in both social welfare and economic development.</p>