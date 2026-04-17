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Stagnant wages, simmering unrest

Stagnant wages, simmering unrest

Workers staged similar protests in multiple locations across the northern states, leading to arrests and the registration of cases.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:33 IST
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