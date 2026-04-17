Stagnant wages, simmering unrest

<p class="bodytext">Violent protests by factory workers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and other North Indian cities signal severe working-class discontent. What unfolded in Noida was more than a workers’ agitation; it was a breakdown of law and order – a reasonable call for revision of wages that soon spiralled into vandalism and arson. It was not an isolated incident. Police and workers clashed in Faridabad and Manesar in Haryana. Earlier, workers staged protests in Surat in Gujarat. In Rajasthan, the Bhiwadi industrial area witnessed a workers' stir. Workers staged similar protests in multiple locations across the northern states, leading to arrests and the registration of cases.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These disruptions reflect deepening worker unrest, fuelled by paltry wages that are increasingly inadequate to meet the cost of living. In Noida, workers had been raising demands for higher wages for many months. Their protest escalated when the Haryana government raised the minimum wages of unskilled workers, from Rs 11,275 to Rs 15,220 per month. As the workers in Noida demanded a minimum monthly salary of Rs 20,000, domestic workers joined the agitation. Protesters noted that salaries of Rs 8,000-9,000 a month were grossly insufficient to ensure basic standards of living. The recent shortage of LPG, triggered by the conflict in West Asia, has hit many of them hard. Most workers lack secure wages as they enter employment without a contract. Concerns have been raised over the absence of payslips, guaranteed weekly holidays, and incentives such as a provident fund. Companies scaling down production following the war in Iran have further complicated the situation.</p>.After massive protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh govt hikes minimum wages across categories.<p class="bodytext">The UP government set up a high-level committee to resolve the workers’ issues and announced a hike in minimum wages of about 20%, effective April 1. This may only have assuaged the workers for the time being. The response has been strikingly underwhelming, with contractual employees in Noida and Faridabad staying off work, maintaining that the hikes proposed by the two state governments fall well short of meeting their expenses. Credible grievances such as poor wages and difficult working conditions have found a common expression of agitation. In a climate of uncertainty and mistrust, it is up to the governments to bring reason and calm to the negotiation table. The immediate relief of wage hikes is important, but it needs to be complemented with a real intent to frame worker-friendly policies. With trade unions reiterating plans to raise the pitch of protests, the governments must switch modes from damage control to meaningful engagement and long-term reform.</p>