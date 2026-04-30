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State can’t abandon justice at acquittal

State can’t abandon justice at acquittal

Extremely low appeal rates in SC/ST atrocity cases expose a system that reinforces caste-based violence
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Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:42 IST
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:42 IST
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OpinioneditorialSC/ST atrocity act

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