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State powers and a blurry red line

State powers and a blurry red line

The Bill’s broad use of terms such as “anti-social activity” and “goonda” makes it vulnerable to potential misuse against political dissenters or others targeted for government action.
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Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 22:20 IST
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Opinioneditorialanti-social elementsstate politics

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