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States’ vote with national resonance

States’ vote with national resonance

The Assembly polls will test the incumbents; outcomes will also shape a larger, ideological narrative.
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Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:26 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:26 IST
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