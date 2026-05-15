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Step one on the promised path

Step one on the promised path

Bengaluru’s ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ revives familiar goals. Lasting success will depend on sustained implementation.
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Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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