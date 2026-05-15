Step one on the promised path

<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s announcement of a city-wide ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ beginning on July 1 is a long-overdue intervention. In a city where pedestrians are treated as an afterthought, the decision to reclaim footpaths and prioritise walking infrastructure addresses one of Bengaluru’s most neglected civic concerns. Footpaths are not a luxury. They are a basic component of urban life and a fundamental right. Every day, thousands of schoolchildren, senior citizens, office-goers, and ordinary residents are forced onto busy roads because pavements are broken, encroached upon or converted into parking lots.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The consequences are visible: pedestrians account for nearly 30% of Bengaluru’s annual road fatalities. The government’s focus on clearing encroachments, towing vehicles parked on walkways, and repairing damaged pavements along 2,000 kilometres of major roads is, therefore, both necessary and overdue. The allocation of Rs 70 crore to fix uneven surfaces, broken slabs, and other structural deficiencies is equally welcome. If implemented sincerely, these measures could significantly improve safety and restore a measure of dignity to daily commuting. Yet Bengalureans have reasons to remain sceptical. Successive governments have unveiled grand visions of transforming Bengaluru into a global metropolis while failing to provide basic civic infrastructure. Residents no longer seek futuristic dreams; they simply want footpaths they can walk on, roads free of potholes, efficient garbage collection, and streets that do not flood after every heavy shower. If Byre Gowda succeeds in ensuring uninterrupted, safe, and accessible footpaths, citizens will gladly judge the campaign a success. The public must also become active participants. Authorities should establish a dedicated platform through which residents can upload photographs and videos of broken pavements, illegal parking, construction debris, and other obstructions. Citizen monitoring can help officials quickly identify problem areas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Street vendors may pose the toughest challenge. Previous clearance drives failed because authorities often neglected the requirements of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Any lasting solution must balance pedestrians’ rights with vendors’ livelihoods through surveys, Town Vending Committees, and demarcated vending zones. Without legal rehabilitation mechanisms, eviction drives are unlikely to endure. The true test of the ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ will be its longevity. Bengaluru’s pedestrians have heard enough promises. They now deserve results.</p>