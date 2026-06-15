Strong policing needs stronger safeguards

<p>The Karnataka government's decision to establish permanent anti-rowdy squads across the state deserves unequivocal support. Organised crime has evolved beyond isolated street violence; it is now deeply intertwined with land grabbing, extortion, contract intimidation, and high-value real estate disputes. Conventional policing, often reactive after crimes are committed, is ill-equipped to tackle such networks. A dedicated intelligence-driven mechanism that continuously monitors habitual offenders is, therefore, a timely and necessary intervention.</p><p>In recent years, the growing nexus between organised crime and the booming property market has made preventive policing as important as investigation and prosecution. The challenge is no longer confined to Bengaluru. Many notorious criminals first hone their skills in district towns before graduating to the lucrative world of urban crime. </p><p>The explosive growth of Bengaluru's real estate sector has created enormous opportunities for musclemen recruited from across Karnataka. A statewide network of specialised squads can help disrupt this pipeline by sharing intelligence across jurisdictions, thereby nipping criminal networks in the bud before they entrench themselves.</p>.1.5k history sheets closed in 2 yrs, but Bengaluru still has active 6k rowdies.<p>Home Minister Priyank Kharge deserves credit for backing an institutional framework instead of relying on occasional crackdowns. Karnataka has witnessed successful anti-rowdy campaigns in the past, particularly during the era of Ramakrishna Hegde, when organised gangs were dealt a severe blow through strong political will and empowered policing. The current initiative seeks to institutionalise that resolve by embedding specialised anti-rowdy units at the police station and circle levels, backed by periodic reviews and accountability mechanisms.</p>.<p>However, enthusiasm must be tempered with caution. The history of rowdy sheets and preventive detention laws is also a history of misuse. Once an individual's name enters a rowdy sheet, the stigma can follow them for years, affecting employment prospects, travel documents, financial transactions, and social standing. Such branding should never become a tool for settling local scores or harassing petty criminals. The decision to classify someone as a habitual offender must be based on credible evidence and subjected to rigorous scrutiny, with adequate safeguards against arbitrary action. </p><p>Equally important is a change in policing philosophy. The belief that ‘once a rowdy, always a rowdy’ serves neither justice nor society. Law enforcement must incapacitate hardened criminals, but it should also recognise genuine reform. Individuals who have demonstrably abandoned crime should not remain trapped indefinitely in police records for their past. The success of the new anti-rowdy squads will depend on maintaining this delicate balance: being uncompromising against organised crime while remaining scrupulously fair to individual rights. Strong policing and constitutional safeguards must advance together, not at the expense of each other.</p>