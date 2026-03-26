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Supreme Court's conversion ruling ignores lived reality

Caste shapes Indian identity beyond religion, a hard truth the Supreme Court order fails to consider.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 20:43 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 20:43 IST
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