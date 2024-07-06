Surprise discovery in malnutrition study

The report says children who consume just two groups of food per day, like milk and rice, are 50% more likely to experience severe nutrition deficiency. It recommends eating five of eight main food groups daily: breastmilk, dairy products, eggs, meat and fish, pulses and seeds; vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables, grains and roots, and fruits and vegetables. These guidelines need to be popularised so that the importance of diversified food is realised by all families. India has a double challenge. It must first address the problems of poverty to ensure that families and children have access to food. The availability of basic food is not enough to provide adequate nutrition. Many of the government’s schemes targeting women, infants, and children have not been able to provide enough nutrition to the needy. The second challenge is to educate the more well-to-do sections of society on how to provide adequate nutrition to children. This is important because it is not the lack of resources but the lack of awareness that is at the root of nutrition deficiency in many families.