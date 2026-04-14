<p>Karnataka’s second Pre-University Course (PUC) results this year offer a rare moment of collective optimism in the state’s education landscape. With an overall pass percentage of 86.48 – a sharp rise from last year’s 73.45 – the improvement is substantive. At a time when public discourse often dwells on systemic failures, these results demonstrate what focused governance and academic discipline can achieve. Predictably, scepticism has centred on the decision to reduce the minimum pass percentage from 35 to 30. </p><p>However, according to School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, of the 5,46,698 students who passed, only around 5,500 have benefited from this relaxation. The improvement, therefore, is rooted in deeper structural interventions. Several encouraging trends stand out. Girls have continued to outperform boys, but more striking is the edge secured by rural students over their urban counterparts. One of the most heartening aspects is the turnaround in government institutions. As many as 74 government PU colleges recorded a 100% pass rate, a dramatic jump from just 13 last year. </p><p>This points to improved accountability and academic oversight. The stellar performance of residential institutions, particularly the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), further reinforces this narrative. With a pass percentage of 93.99, these colleges – catering to marginalised communities – have outperformed even private unaided institutions.</p>.Karnataka II PUC results: 74 government colleges record 100% pass percentage.<p>However, disparities persist, with at least 15 districts – nearly half of Karnataka – lagging behind the state average, though many have shown improvement over the last year. Yadgir, for instance, remains at the bottom with 71.21%, but it has climbed from a dismal 48.45% last year. In contrast, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu continue to dominate the upper tier. Notably, Vijayapura has emerged as the most improved district, leaping from 58.81% last year to an impressive 92%, underscoring what focused district-level interventions can achieve.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Policy interventions – including early syllabus completion and rigorous monitoring mechanisms – have created this turnaround. Crucially, the timely appointment of guest lecturers at the start of the academic year ensured that classrooms did not suffer from disruptive vacancies. Regular academic audits and increased lecturer accountability have ensured the system remained responsive throughout the year. The challenge now is to sustain this momentum while addressing the remaining gaps. Karnataka’s PUC results are a reminder that with intent and execution, public education can deliver and benefit even the most marginalised.</p>