TB burden remains a matter of concern

TB is not just a medical issue. The problems in the detection of the disease and its incidence and treatment have social and economic dimensions because people from the lower strata of society are more affected than others. Though the treatment is State-supported, many people stop their treatment before full recovery. This often aggravates the condition. One other major challenge is the multi-drug resistant (MDR) variant of the disease. According to WHO, 1,19,000 new MDR cases are found in India each year and only half of them are reported. It is extremely difficult to treat MDR cases. Testing methods in the country are still traditional and these have to be improved to get better and more reliable results. The progress made in tackling the TB challenge is good but not enough, and much more needs to be done. The country is certain to miss the target of eliminating TB by 2025.