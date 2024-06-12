Team signals continuity. Vote is for changes

With the BJP retaining not only the important portfolios of home, defence, finance, external affairs, and road transport and highways but also the ministers who handled them, it may be assumed that the policies of the ministries will continue. In the case of ministries like defence and external affairs, there is not much scope for change of policy even when parties, Prime Ministers or ministers change. But the case of ministries like home and finance is different. Some of the worst abuses of power under the Modi 2.0 government were done by the agencies which functioned under these ministries, like the CBI, the ED and the I-T Department. These were used to harass and persecute political opponents and critics and dissenters. There was absolute failure and even cynical apathy in dealing with situations like Manipur. The government’s actions and decisions, and even the pronouncements of the Prime Minister and senior ministers, had created an ecosystem of communal division and hatred. Apart from these, there were policies which impacted the lives of ordinary people and schemes like Agniveer, which has seen much opposition. All these need changes and review, not continuity. That was the message of the election, and the mandate for change should be heeded.