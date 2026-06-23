Temples and ill-conceived truth tests

<p>The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) usually benefits from cross-voting in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. This time, however, the party found itself at the receiving end. </p><p>The election to the Karnataka Legislative Council saw <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>candidates emerge victorious in five seats, with cross-voting by opposition MLAs setting the tone for political strife. </p><p>The secret ballot left the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine red-faced, revealing that multiple opposition legislators had voted for the Congress. The search for the "traitors" had since taken an unusual turn. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra had suggested convening a meeting of legislators at Dharmasthala and asking them to take an <em>Aane Pramana</em> – an oath before Lord Manjunatha, affirming their truthfulness. </p><p>The proposal stalled after immediate pushback from several senior party leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, S Suresh Kumar, D V Sadananda Gowda, and Arvind Bellad.</p>.Cross-voting deepens NDA rift, casts shadow on alliance future.<p><em>Aane Pramana</em> is not new to Karnataka. For centuries, it has served as a faith-based mechanism for resolving disputes when conventional avenues failed. Rooted in the belief that divine justice cannot be deceived, the ritual requires an individual to swear before the deity, with devotees believing that a false oath invites severe misfortune. </p><p>The power of the practice lies not in law but in conscience and faith. Politics, however, has repeatedly tried to appropriate this tradition. From the B S Yediyurappa-H D Kumaraswamy confrontation in 2011 to later challenges involving Hartal Halappa-Belur Gopalakrishna, K M Shivalinge Gowda-N Ravi Kumar, and Laxmi Hebbalkar-C T Ravi, Dharmasthala has often been invoked as a stage for political theatre. </p><p>Such episodes have rarely settled disputes; instead, they have generated headlines while trivialising a sacred custom.</p>.<p>That is precisely why Vijayendra's proposal was deeply misplaced. If legislators have cross-voted, it reflects a political and organisational failure. A party president's job is to maintain discipline, anticipate dissent, and manage internal contradictions. </p><p>Seeking divine intervention after the event cannot substitute for political management before it. More importantly, democratic problems must be resolved through democratic means. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cross-voting">Cross-voting</a>, indiscipline, and factionalism require political investigation and, where necessary, disciplinary action. </p>.Cross-voting row: Vijayendra faces heat over Dharmasthala 'truth test' idea, Nitin Nabin to meet state BJP leaders.<p>They cannot be outsourced to temples or settled through public displays of religiosity. Dharmasthala occupies a unique place in Karnataka's cultural and spiritual landscape. It should not be dragged into partisan battles every time politicians seek moral validation. </p><p>Sullying a revered institution by converting it into a political lie detector serves neither religion nor democracy. Politics must be fought in the political arena, not before the <em>sanctum </em>of a temple.</p>