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Temples and ill-conceived truth tests

Temples and ill-conceived truth tests

Aane Pramana is not new to Karnataka. For centuries, it has served as a faith-based mechanism for resolving disputes when conventional avenues failed.
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Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:31 IST
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