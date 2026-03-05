Textbook case: Criticism or contempt?

<p class="bodytext">In the Supreme Court of India’s criticism of a class 8 textbook that mentions corruption in the judiciary, there are signals of denial of any such erosion in institutional integrity. One of the lessons in the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbook provoked the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Surya Kant, to register a suo motu case and to issue stern warnings. It discusses “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” and a “massive backlog” of cases in the courts. The CJI considered the references as contempt of court and ordered the immediate withdrawal of the textbooks. What adds a layer of intrigue here is the CJI’s contention that the inclusion of the sub-chapter on corruption was a “conspiracy” against the judiciary. The NCERT has expressed regret and withdrawn all copies of the textbook. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has promised action against officials responsible for including the contentious sections.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Court’s disapproval may be seen as a selective response, even as an overreaction, leading to an act of censorship. Corruption in the judiciary has been a topic of public debate. The lesson quotes former CJI Justice B R Gavai himself as saying: “...sadly, there have been instances of corruption and misconduct that have surfaced even within the judiciary... potentially eroding faith in the integrity of the system as a whole.” Charges against individual judges are in the public domain. It is debatable whether an 8th-standard student should have access to what is essentially an opinion about the issue. Middle-school students can be provided with facts, such as the high number of pending cases in courts. At their age, opinions risk being perceived as facts. But it still is a stretch to see contempt of court in the lesson.</p>.'Should have applied their minds': NCERT rebuked over 'corruption in judiciary' section.<p class="bodytext">While the NCERT prepares the textbooks, the government, which controls the council, is accountable for their content. On multiple occasions, the NCERT and the CBSE have pushed the government’s political agenda by drafting syllabi that align with the dispensation’s interests, removing or censoring parts of history, glorifying some, and demonising others. In this context, the textbook lesson may be seen as the government’s criticism of the judiciary. It may be noted that the Court has not reacted so sharply to similar and even more damaging remarks made elsewhere. For the people, as stakeholders in State institutions, the critical question to ask is – does the Court’s response smack of intolerance to a credible concern about alleged corruption in the judiciary?</p>