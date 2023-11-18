The ABC of it: BBMP can’t wash its hands off

As observed by the court, the BBMP should take steps to increase awareness of the guidelines on feeding strays, which often leads to conflict between residents. While the RWA, society or an individual cannot prevent any person from caring for or feeding stray animals, the guidelines are clear that specific areas must be allocated within the territory of the animals for the purpose of feeding. While those who feed strays should do so responsibly and should also clean up any left-over food so that it does not attract rodents, a related problem, RWAs and societies cannot intimidate people who wish to feed animals. Part of the problem is, of course, also that many RWAs have failed to set up animal welfare committees, as required by the guidelines. It is high time the BBMP pulled up it socks and effectively implemented the ABC programme so

that the city can be rid of the stray dog menace in some years. At the same time, RWAs should ensure strict implementation of the guidelines so that both man and animal can co-exist peacefully.