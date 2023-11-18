The ABC of it: BBMP can’t wash its hands off

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has spent crores of rupees on the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme since its launch in 2000, aiming to reduce the stray dog population in the state capital.
The programme involves spaying or neutering stray dogs and administering anti-rabies vaccination immediately thereafter. This, however, does not appear to have had much impact on the population of street dogs which seem to rule the roads of Bengaluru, especially at night, though the BBMP claims that there has been a 10% reduction in strays since 2018.
A recent survey commissioned by it has put the stray dog population in the city at over 3 lakh, raising serious questions over BBMP’s assertion that over 70% of them have been sterilised. Attacks on humans by stray dogs have risen, with some 35,000 people suffering dog bites every year. Now, with failure, inefficiency and corruption staring it in the face, the BBMP has sought to wash its hands off its responsibility.
In an affidavit filed in the High Court, which was hearing a petition on street dog attacks, the BBMP submitted that it was the responsibility of citizens to ensure that the dogs in their localities are sterilised and regularly vaccinated. While there is no denying that citizens should join hands with the authorities for the betterment of the city, the BBMP cannot shirk from its duty. Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) neither have the wherewithal nor the funds to undertake this activity which involves catching, transporting, sterilising and vaccinating dogs, before releasing them back to their locality.
As observed by the court, the BBMP should take steps to increase awareness of the guidelines on feeding strays, which often leads to conflict between residents. While the RWA, society or an individual cannot prevent any person from caring for or feeding stray animals, the guidelines are clear that specific areas must be allocated within the territory of the animals for the purpose of feeding. While those who feed strays should do so responsibly and should also clean up any left-over food so that it does not attract rodents, a related problem, RWAs and societies cannot intimidate people who wish to feed animals. Part of the problem is, of course, also that many RWAs have failed to set up animal welfare committees, as required by the guidelines. It is high time the BBMP pulled up it socks and effectively implemented the ABC programme so
that the city can be rid of the stray dog menace in some years. At the same time, RWAs should ensure strict implementation of the guidelines so that both man and animal can co-exist peacefully.