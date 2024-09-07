The brotherhood of land-grabbers

Allegations of corruption, nepotism and irregularities in the allocation of government land to politicians of different parties are flying thick and fast in Karnataka, but it is anybody’s guess if any of these allegations will be investigated and taken to their logical conclusion.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under fire over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of land to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), similar charges have been hurled against each other by members of both the ruling and Opposition parties.

Politicians are known to help themselves rather liberally by usurping plots meant for residential, industrial and civic amenity purposes.

For instance, while lakhs of ordinary citizens are waiting in the queue for a housing plot in Bengaluru, the government has for years been allotting sites on a preferential basis at highly subsidised rates to legislators through the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).