The colonial rulers would have approved

The three bills passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita – to replace the existing criminal law codes were presented by the government as marking the end of the colonial mindset with its focus on punishment rather than on justice and establishing a justice system based on Indian thinking.
The government also claimed they were finalised after comprehensive consultations. Both claims do not stand scrutiny. The bills provide for speedier and time-bound resolution of cases. They also have provisions for simpler procedures. But they give more powers to the government and the police and diminish citizens’ rights. The parliamentary committee which reviewed them did a hurried job and the views of Opposition members were not listened to. Even some concerns of the committee have not been accommodated. Finally, the almost uncooked bills were passed in a crippled parliament with little presence of the Opposition.
Though the new bills are claimed to be citizen-centric, in effect they are more State-centric than the laws they propose to replace. So the decolonisation argument is false. Definitions of many offences have been broadened. The provisions on organised crime, false information jeopardising sovereignty, acts endangering sovereignty, terrorist acts, etc., have a wide swath. With increased powers for the police, they can endanger citizens’ rights and freedoms. The new laws allow police custody for periods longer than under the current CrPC.
“Terrorist acts” have a wide sweep and give the police much more powers than do even existing draconian laws like the UAPA. The police also have the power to decide on FIRs and to use handcuffs after arrest for a large range of crimes, including economic offences, though the Supreme Court has ruled against their use in most cases.
The Supreme Court has put on hold all sedition cases and the government has claimed that the provision for it has been removed. But it has been brought in in another guise with a name change from rajdroh to deshdroh. Mob lynching is a separate offence that can attract the death penalty.
The death penalty, which is increasingly being scrapped the world over, can be awarded in the case of more offences under the new laws. The non-inclusion of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on arrests, the prohibition on third parties filing mercy petitions on behalf of death-row prisoners, and a general tightening of bail provisions are all signs of the criminal justice system being oriented toward retribution. The bills would make the country’s justice system harsher than it already is. That something as fundamental as the country’s criminal law codes, which will affect every resident of the country, were hustled through parliament without wide consultations and without debate, indeed without the Opposition being even present, gives a lie to the claim that the government intended to rid the country of the colonial mindset and colonial laws. The colonial rulers did as they pleased, the present rulers have followed in their footsteps.