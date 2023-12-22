The colonial rulers would have approved

The death penalty, which is increasingly being scrapped the world over, can be awarded in the case of more offences under the new laws. The non-inclusion of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on arrests, the prohibition on third parties filing mercy petitions on behalf of death-row prisoners, and a general tightening of bail provisions are all signs of the criminal justice system being oriented toward retribution. The bills would make the country’s justice system harsher than it already is. That something as fundamental as the country’s criminal law codes, which will affect every resident of the country, were hustled through parliament without wide consultations and without debate, indeed without the Opposition being even present, gives a lie to the claim that the government intended to rid the country of the colonial mindset and colonial laws. The colonial rulers did as they pleased, the present rulers have followed in their footsteps.