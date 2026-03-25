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The costs of copy-paste planning

The costs of copy-paste planning

Recycled reports should not steer strategies for a rapidly expanding, evolving city like Bengaluru.
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Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:45 IST
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:45 IST
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