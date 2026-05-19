<p>Bengaluru's latest building bye-law relaxation may offer immediate relief to thousands of households, but it reinforces a dangerous civic culture: in India's technology capital, breaking rules is increasingly rewarded rather than punished. The Karnataka government's decision to increase permissible construction deviations from 5% to 15% is being projected as a practical solution to a deepening urban crisis. </p> <p>Nearly three lakh properties across the Greater Bengaluru Area lack Occupancy Certificates (OCs) due to plan deviations. Following the Supreme Court's December 2024 order barring permanent utility connections to such buildings, lakhs of residents were pushed into uncertainty, relying on temporary connections despite having invested life savings in their homes. </p> <p>The amendment is expected to benefit roughly 1.2 to 1.5 lakh properties whose violations fall within the revised limits. For middle-class homeowners on small plots in a city where soaring land prices make every square foot valuable, the move may appear both humane and inevitable.</p>.<p>However, what was originally conceived as a narrow relief mechanism for minor, marginal deviations in small residential properties has evolved into a far broader regularisation framework. Expanding that threshold fundamentally alters the principle of enforcement. </p><p>While the government has attempted to contain the damage – restricting the 15% FAR relaxation to plots below 5,000 sq ft, capping height deviations at 7.5%, and barring regularisation of entirely unauthorised floors – the philosophical shift remains undeniable. More disturbing is that almost no accountability is being fixed on civic officials who ignored, enabled, or looked the other way while these violations proliferated.</p>.Regularising deviations in Bengaluru to be costly.<p>The state is also attempting a legal workaround to the Supreme Court’s ruling by effectively rewriting the criteria for securing the OC. Once a building owner pays compounding fees and penalties, the deviation becomes legal, enabling authorities to approve it without technically violating the Court’s directive. This may satisfy the letter of the law, but it risks violating its spirit.</p>.<p>The scheme will generate substantial revenue for Bengaluru's cash-strapped civic corporations, incentivised further by a three-month 50% discount window on compounding fees. Yet this easy revenue carries long-term costs. Increased densification will place enormous stress on already collapsing infrastructure – water supply, sewage networks, roads, and stormwater drains. More troubling is the precedent being set.</p>.<p>If violations can routinely be legalised through a fee, compliance becomes optional. Honest builders are penalised, while violators simply factor penalties into project costs. Bengaluru cannot aspire to become a truly global city while simultaneously institutionalising a culture where urban planning laws are treated as negotiable instruments.</p>