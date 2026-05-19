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The costs of regularising chaos

The amendment is expected to benefit roughly 1.2 to 1.5 lakh properties whose violations fall within the revised limits.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 01:01 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 01:01 IST
BengaluruOpinioneditorialchaos

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