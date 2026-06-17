The fatal loop of regulatory failures

<p>The tragic fire at a popular pub in Mysuru that claimed two young lives should shame Karnataka's civic and regulatory machinery. The familiar script has already begun unfolding: police investigations, forensic reports, inspections, fire safety audits and promises of stern action. Soon, the headlines will fade, and business will resume as usual until the next tragedy.</p><p>This pattern has repeated itself with disturbing regularity. After Bengaluru's Mudpipe Café fire in 2023, an audit revealed that nearly 170 pubs and bars had failed to comply with several regulations, including those governing fire safety – a figure that highlights the gravity of the situation. Earlier, in 2018, the Kailash Bar fire killed five workers who were sleeping on the premises after business hours; the exit had been locked from the outside, and the building had no windows.</p>.After Mysuru tragedy, Bengaluru pubs say safety is top priority.<p>The Fox Den blaze in Mysuru demonstrates that the state continues to treat fire safety as a paperwork exercise rather than a matter of life and death. Preliminary findings indicate that an electrical short circuit ignited dry straw, bamboo, and hay used to create an exotic ambience, rapidly filling the premises with toxic smoke. Customers and staff scrambled for survival, with some jumping from the upper floors while two workers remained trapped in the kitchen. </p><p>The National Building Code (NBC) prescribes stringent norms for assembly occupancies such as pubs and bars. These require multiple unobstructed exits, adequate stair widths, occupancy limits, fire-retardant interiors, functioning firefighting systems, and valid fire clearances. The widespread use of highly combustible decorative materials, illegal rooftop structures, and cramped layouts violates these regulations.</p>.<p>The uncomfortable truth is that many pubs and bars are disasters waiting to happen. High footfall, alcohol consumption, loud music, dim lighting, and enclosed spaces make rapid evacuation difficult. Illegal floors, blocked exits, or combustible interiors can turn a minor incident into a catastrophe within minutes. Such violations cannot exist without the collusion or negligence of civic authorities and fire officials responsible for granting licences and conducting inspections. Rarely are errant officials held accountable. The government must resist the temptation of another round of cosmetic enforcement. Every pub and bar should undergo an independent fire safety audit within a fixed timeframe.</p><p> Erring establishments must be shut down until all deficiencies are rectified. People visit pubs and restaurants to relax with family and friends, not to gamble with their lives. Public safety cannot be compromised for commercial convenience. Unless enforcement becomes relentless rather than reactive, Karnataka will continue counting casualties instead of preventing them.</p>