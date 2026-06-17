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The fatal loop of regulatory failures

The fatal loop of regulatory failures

Preventable tragedies demand relentless enforcement. Violations must carry real, severe consequences
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 19:58 IST
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