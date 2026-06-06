The fires we fail to learn from

<p class="bodytext">Two deadly accidents on successive days have yet again exposed systemic failures that have left India’s fire safety protocols under a perpetual threat of breach. In Delhi, a fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility killed 21 people. Fire in a hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur killed at least five. In March, a fire at a Cuttack medical college and hospital claimed 12 lives. Seven newborns were charred to death in a fire in an East Delhi hospital in 2024. More than 90 people died in a Kolkata hospital fire in 2011. Fire in a Kolkata hotel, in April 2025, saw 14 deaths. The numbers reveal a disturbing continuity spanning decades, pointing to a system that has failed to learn from the past.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hospitals, restaurants, cinema halls, and offices in India remain vulnerable to fire accidents. The reasons across incidents have largely been common: faulty electrical circuits, unscientifically constructed and overcrowded buildings, lack of ventilation, narrow passages and exits, absence of basic fire-fighting devices, and poor awareness of safe exit procedures are prominent among them. The multi-storey building in South Delhi where the fire occurred on Wednesday stood in a crowded area with narrow lanes, which made firefighting difficult. People jumped from the building’s upper floors to escape the fire. Many guests, including foreign nationals, were in the city for medical treatment. An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in Muzaffarpur. Multiple fire accidents have highlighted the deadly fallout from poorly maintained electrical systems, especially in high-footfall locations, such as hospitals.</p>.Delhi fire tragedy: How authorities ignoring 5-month-old court order took 21 lives .<p class="bodytext">The B&B did not have operational clearance from the Department of Delhi Fire Service. Though the facility had the approval for only six rooms, it hosted guests in 25. The building had only one entry and exit point. These are standard red flags across the hospitality sector, but corrections happen, if they happen, only in isolation and after tragedy hits. The violation of basic building and fire safety norms is extensive, and civic authorities who allow the illegalities are complicit. In January, the Delhi High Court directed the authorities to formulate an action plan for fire safety in hospitality establishments. Following the accident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched a crackdown on illegal commercial establishments. But this is familiar <span class="italic">ad hocism</span>. Beyond the inevitability of human errors, these mishaps persist primarily due to weak enforcement of established guidelines; they persist due to a system that fails to ensure essential oversight.</p>