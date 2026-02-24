Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
The human cost of deferred justice

The human cost of deferred justice

Despite strong judicial interventions, the system continues to fail India’s undertrials
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 19:24 IST
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 19:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KarnatakaOpinionKarnataka High CourteditorialComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us