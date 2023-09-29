The man who made India food-abundant

It was M S Swaminathan, who passed away in Chennai on Thursday, more than anyone else that helped turn a hungry nation that was dependent on food aid and imports to a self-sufficient one that is now a large exporter of food to other countries. He was the scientist, administrator, patriot, humanist and visionary who actualised the Green Revolution in the 1960s and paved the way for a quantum jump in the production of wheat and rice. The person who was expected to become a police officer chose, instead, to become an agricultural scientist and, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom struggle, went on to deliver the country freedom from hunger. At the time, agriculture was most backward and unproductive and had not had an infusion of new ideas for generations. When science was changing it in many countries, India was an outlier. It was Swaminathan who took science and technology to the farm and changed it forever.