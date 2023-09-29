The man who made India food-abundant

It was M S Swaminathan, who passed away in Chennai on Thursday, more than anyone else that helped turn a hungry nation that was dependent on food aid and imports to a self-sufficient one that is now a large exporter of food to other countries. He was the scientist, administrator, patriot, humanist and visionary who actualised the Green Revolution in the 1960s and paved the way for a quantum jump in the production of wheat and rice. The person who was expected to become a police officer chose, instead, to become an agricultural scientist and, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom struggle, went on to deliver the country freedom from hunger. At the time, agriculture was most backward and unproductive and had not had an infusion of new ideas for generations. When science was changing it in many countries, India was an outlier. It was Swaminathan who took science and technology to the farm and changed it forever.
Swaminathan recognised the value of high-yielding varieties of grains, researched on them, made efforts to import them, adapted them to Indian conditions, and introduced them to Indian farms. When he introduced them in Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) trial fields in 1963 and later sowed two varieties, Sonora and Lerma Rojo, in Jaunti village near Delhi, he seeded a revolution. The unprecedented tonnes of hope that the farmers harvested in the village spread to Punjab and Haryana and elsewhere in a few years and changed the country. India’s food grain production rose from 95 metric tonnes in 1967-68 to 108.4 metric tonnes by1970-71. It has grown further since, to an estimated 330 million tonnes in 2022-23. That made the difference between starvation and food security for a nation of more than a billion people. Every grain may have the name of Swaminathan written on it.
Swaminathan was the right man at the right time, with the right idea to make the revolution possible. The Indian grain revolution has gone through many phases since then, and Swaminathan was the living and guiding presence for them. The Green Revolution has had a negative and adverse side, too, which became clear over the decades. Issues like soil fertility, loss of indigenous varieties of seeds, excessive use of pesticides and herbicides, and ground water depletion are some of them. Swaminathan was aware of them, and to his end believed in sustainable agriculture and in an evergreen revolution. He served and promoted agriculture in various capacities and always championed the cause of farming and farmers. He is perhaps the most honoured Indian scientist within the country and outside, and easily ranks among the Indians who most changed India.