The Maratha quota conundrum

It is clear that it is not possible to provide quotas for the Maratha community in the present framework of the reservation scheme. The state government has said that it is considering two proposals. One is to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from the Marathwada region, which will make them eligible for reservations. The government has started issuing such certificates. The legality of the decision is not clear. In any case, the leaders of the agitation have rejected it and demanded reservation for all Marathas. Other OBC groups are unlikely to accept sharing of their reservation quota with the Marathas with Kunbi certificates. Another proposal is to prepare fresh data about the socio-economic status of the community and file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. A fresh report on the community’s socio-economic status is likely to be questioned in the absence of fresh census data. Will the Shinde government conduct a caste census to obtain the relevant data? The Maratha reservation issue is unlikely to have an easy and early solution.